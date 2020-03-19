'Love': Diego Maradona gives his view on Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's fans

Premier League champions-in-waiting Liverpool have been transformed by Jurgen Klopp since the German took over in 2015.

Arguably the greatest footballer of all time is the latest to jump on the Jurgen Klopp bandwagon, with Diego Maradona paying tribute to a man who has transformed Liverpool Football Club while speaking on his Maradona in Mexico Netflix documentary.

During his unveiling at Anfield back in 2015, Klopp pledged to turn the Reds into a force once again in the space of four years (YouTube).

And, while Liverpool’s first top flight title in three decades looks set to arrive a little later than that, to say the charismatic German has been a roaring success on Merseyside would be an understatement.

After introducing an exhilarating style of football which resulted in a sixth European cup last season, Liverpool have completed their evolution from a thrilling yet fallible outfit into a relentless winning machine with a Premier League title within their grasp.

Maradona, who is back on the touchline himself with Gimnasia de la Plata, admits he is a huge fan of one of the modern game’s great characters.

“I love what he conveys, the type that gives me confidence. Before at Dortmund and now in the Premier League, Klopp is always going forward,” the 1978 World Cup winner said before reminiscing about the way Liverpool’s famed fan base supported their team to the hilt during that infamous Champions League final victory against AC Milan 15 years ago.

“The Liverpool supporters didn't let me go to sleep the night before, there were 10 of them to every three Milan supporters.

“They showed their unconditional support at half-time when they were losing 3-0 and still they didn't stop singing.”

Liverpool supporters have been put through the wringer during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis with some suggesting that the Premier League season could be declared ‘null and void’, scuppering their dreams of a long-awaited top flight crown.

But it seems that everybody is on the same page now. The season must be completed, behind closed doors or otherwise, and Liverpool will get what they deserve in the end.