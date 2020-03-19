Quick links

Everton

AC Milan

Serie A

Premier League

'Imagine the scenes': Everton fans can't believe who they've been linked with

Danny Owen
Everton fans and flags before the Carabao Cup match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on October 29, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League Everton might need to replace Jordan Pickford - how about AC Milan's Serie A superstar Gianluigi Donnarumma?

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan celebrates during the serie A match between AC Milan and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 18, 2018 in Milan, Italy.

If one of the world’s elite shot-stoppers is going to be available for as little as £23 million this summer, it seemed only a matter of time before Everton would enter the equation.

And before you all scoff in your numbers at the prospect of AC Milan super-kid Gianluigi Donnarumma competing with Jordan Pickford for a place in the Everton starting XI next season, although he would probably make rather light work of the erratic Englishman, there are a number of factors here which make a rather fanciful transfer rumour seem, well, possible.

First, there is the grandfatherly presence of Carlo Ancelotti on the Goodison touchline. Which Italian footballer worth his salt would not jump at the opportunity to work with one of the game’s most respected tacticians; a man who even won the Champions League with Donnarumma’s current employers?

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan reacts during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and AC Milan at Stadio Artemio Franchi on February 22, 2020 in Florence, Italy.

Despite the allure of Ancelotti, however, it is the 21-year-old’s contract situation which should give Everton realistic hope that a quite remarkable bit of business can actually be completed (Gazetta dello Sport).

The row over Donnarumma’s future continues to rage at the San Siro with just one year remaining on his current deal. Milan,  one hand tied firmly behind their back, may now be forced to accept just £23 million for a man who has been their undisputed number one since the age of 16.

Even in these troubled times, Everton fans can afford to dream big.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy looks on prior to the training session at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano on May 30, 2018 in Florence, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch