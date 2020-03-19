Quick links

Conflicting reports emerge about £11m club bid from Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis

Danny Owen
Nottingham Forest are dreaming of the Premier League under Evangelos Marinakis but could he add Troyes to his list of clubs?

Does Evangelos Marinakis want to add Troyes to his growing roster of clubs? Well, that is the question on the lips of Nottingham Forest fans this morning after some rather intriguing reports emerged from the other side of the channel on Wednesday night.

The Greek shipping magnate has been at the helm of Olympiakos for the last decade, overseeing a remarkable period of success for the Piraeus-based giants.

With that in mind, it is perhaps little surprise that his three-year spell as Nottingham Forest owner has gone pretty much to plan too.

 

With just a few games remaining in the 2019/20 Championship campaign, Forest are dreaming of a first promotion back to the top flight in two decades.

You could forgive fans of Troyes AC, then, for getting a little excited about the prospect of a man with a proven track record taking over at the Ligue 2 outfit. They were once European regulars after all, beating Newcastle United to claim the Intertoto Cup in 2001.

Le10Sport claim that Marinakis has made an £11 million bid to add Troyes to his own personal umbrella. But according to the Nottingham Post, these claims might be a little wide of the mark.

They say that Forest themselves have ‘categorically denied’ the rumours, which might leave the Troyes faithful more than a little disappointed.

Danny Owen

