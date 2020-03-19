Quick links

'Better than Mings': Fans react as Aston Villa reportedly target exciting talent

Danny Owen
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith during the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on March 1, 2020 in London, England.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa reportedly want to sign Dion Sanderson from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Trezeguet of Aston Villa battles for possession with Dion Sanderson of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers at...

For the second time in the space of 12 months, Aston Villa are looking to sign a highly-rated defender from the club a few miles down the road.

Midland rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers didn’t stand in Kortney Hause’s way when he opted to swap Molineux for Villa Park last summer.

It remains to be seen, however, if they would be able to stomach the sight of seeing academy graduate Dion Sanderson pulling on the iconic claret and blue kit.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Herbie Kane of Liverpool and Dion Sanderson of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the PL2 game at The Kirkby Academy on October 20, 2019 in...

According to the Mail, Aston Villa are one of a host of Premier League clubs keen on the centre-half-turned-right-back. They, along with West Ham, Brighton and Norwich City, are apparently under the impression that Wolves would be happy to cash in.

The Wolves fan base, however, might feel a little differently.

Wolves are not exactly overloaded with options at right-back and, if Sanderson’s impressive showings on loan at Cardiff City are anything to go by, he could be the Matt Docherty back-up Nuno Espirito Santo needs.

One of the most ambitious clubs in European football are planning for a bright future at Molineux and Sanderson might just have a part to play in that. The 20-year-old certainly deserves a chance to shine in pre-season at least.

Dion Sanderson of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest at the Cardiff City Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

