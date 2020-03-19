'Better than Mings': Fans react as Aston Villa reportedly target exciting talent

Aston Villa reportedly want to sign Dion Sanderson from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

For the second time in the space of 12 months, Aston Villa are looking to sign a highly-rated defender from the club a few miles down the road.

Midland rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers didn’t stand in Kortney Hause’s way when he opted to swap Molineux for Villa Park last summer.

It remains to be seen, however, if they would be able to stomach the sight of seeing academy graduate Dion Sanderson pulling on the iconic claret and blue kit.

According to the Mail, Aston Villa are one of a host of Premier League clubs keen on the centre-half-turned-right-back. They, along with West Ham, Brighton and Norwich City, are apparently under the impression that Wolves would be happy to cash in.

The Wolves fan base, however, might feel a little differently.

Wolves are not exactly overloaded with options at right-back and, if Sanderson’s impressive showings on loan at Cardiff City are anything to go by, he could be the Matt Docherty back-up Nuno Espirito Santo needs.

One of the most ambitious clubs in European football are planning for a bright future at Molineux and Sanderson might just have a part to play in that. The 20-year-old certainly deserves a chance to shine in pre-season at least.

