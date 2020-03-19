Arsenal's reported summer target idolises Sergio Ramos and £57m Manchester City star

Premier League pair Arsenal and West Ham United reportedly want to sign Athletic Bilbao's La Liga star Unai Nunez.

Let’s hope Unai Nunez idolises Sergio Ramos for his match-winning moments of inspiration rather than a seemingly insatiable hunger for red cards.

The Premier League-linked centre-back is quickly following in the footsteps of the Real Madrid legend by establishing himself as one of the game’s most promising defensive talents over in La Liga.

How much longer he sticks around in the rolling hills of the Basque country, however, remains to be seen.

Arsenal have identified Nunez has their top centre-back target, according to El Gol Digital – as long as the Spain international opts against inking a new long-term contract at Athletic Bilbao, however.

Don’t be surprised to see West Ham knock on the door, too, with AS claiming that the struggling Londoners could trigger the affordable £25 million release clause in Nunez’s contract.

If the 23-year-old goes on to enjoy the same success as some of his most decorated compatriots, Arsenal or West Ham would have a centre-half worth far more than his £25 million price-tag on their hands.

“Idols, idols…I have as references many centre-halves,” Nunez wrote when responding to a Q&A on his Instagram. “(Aymeric) Laporte, (Carles) Puyol, Ramos…”

Like Nunez, Laporte rose through the ranks at Basque giants Athletic before becoming Manchester City’s £57 million record signing in January 2018 (Guardian).

And, like the two-time Premier League champion, Nunez combines expert positional sense and brilliant reading of the game with a passing range that even the very best midfielders would be proud to call their own.