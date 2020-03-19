Quick links

Arsenal

West Ham United

La Liga

Arsenal's reported summer target idolises Sergio Ramos and £57m Manchester City star

Danny Owen
Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrates after winning Barcelona during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 1, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League pair Arsenal and West Ham United reportedly want to sign Athletic Bilbao's La Liga star Unai Nunez.

Unai Nunez of Athletic Club reacts during the Copa del Rey Quarter Final match between Athletic Club de Bilbao and FC Barcelona at Estadio de San Mames on February 06, 2020 in Bilbao,...

Let’s hope Unai Nunez idolises Sergio Ramos for his match-winning moments of inspiration rather than a seemingly insatiable hunger for red cards.

The Premier League-linked centre-back is quickly following in the footsteps of the Real Madrid legend by establishing himself as one of the game’s most promising defensive talents over in La Liga.

How much longer he sticks around in the rolling hills of the Basque country, however, remains to be seen.

 

Arsenal have identified Nunez has their top centre-back target, according to El Gol Digital – as long as the Spain international opts against inking a new long-term contract at Athletic Bilbao, however.

Don’t be surprised to see West Ham knock on the door, too, with AS claiming that the struggling Londoners could trigger the affordable £25 million release clause in Nunez’s contract.

If the 23-year-old goes on to enjoy the same success as some of his most decorated compatriots, Arsenal or West Ham would have a centre-half worth far more than his £25 million price-tag on their hands.

Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrates after winning Barcelona during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 1, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

“Idols, idols…I have as references many centre-halves,” Nunez wrote when responding to a Q&A on his Instagram. “(Aymeric) Laporte, (Carles) Puyol, Ramos…”

Like Nunez, Laporte rose through the ranks at Basque giants Athletic before becoming Manchester City’s £57 million record signing in January 2018 (Guardian).

And, like the two-time Premier League champion, Nunez combines expert positional sense and brilliant reading of the game with a passing range that even the very best midfielders would be proud to call their own.

Unai Nunez of Athletic Bilbao competes for the ball with Frenkie De Jong of FC Barcelona during the Copa del Rey Quarter Final match between Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona at Estadio de...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch