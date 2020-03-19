Quick links

Danny Rose suggests new Newcastle teammate is better passer than anyone at Spurs

John Verrall
Danny Rose of Newcastle United in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 1st February 2020.
Newcastle United took Danny Rose on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, and Jonjo Shelvey has already impressed his new teammate.

Danny Rose may only have left Tottenham Hotspur to join Newcastle United in January, but he has already named Jonjo Shelvey as the best passer in the Premier League in the Chronicle.

Tottenham were happy to let Newcastle take Rose on loan, and he has gone on to break into Steve Bruce’s side quickly.

Rose has been impressed by some of his new teammates along the way.

And already it seems that he believes Shelvey has a better passing range than any player at Tottenham, or any other club in the country for that matter.

 

"Jonjo for me is the type of player, when on his game, that I would pay to watch,” Rose said.

"He's absolutely brilliant in that central position. The way he dictates the game and his range of passing is the best in the Premier League.

"I played with him for England. I am so fortunate to play with him again now at Newcastle. For me, he is absolutely brilliant.”

Rose’s comments about Shelvey are very interesting, and show just how highly regarded the 28-year-old is amongst his peers.

Shelvey does have his flaws, but his ability on the ball makes him a standout player in Newcastle’s squad on his day.

Shelvey has actually enjoyed a strong campaign for Bruce’s men, and has been one of their top scoring players.

The England international has five goals to his name in the Premier League, with Miguel Almiron the only player at Newcastle to hit the back of the net on more occasions this season.

