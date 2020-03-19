Covid-19 meets 'Come on Eileen' - memes and tweets on the coronavirus song!

If there's one good thing that can always be guaranteed to come out of a bad situation, it's memes.

Every time there is a crisis, disaster, or political fiasco, you can be certain that memes will emerge either during or shortly after. And that is exactly what has happened with the coronavirus pandemic.

At first it was just lighthearted banter, but even as the severity of the influenza has increased - and spread to every corner of the world - the memes have not halted.

Now, a Covid-19 'Come on Eileen' meme has emerged which might just trump all the rest.

Covid-19 'Come on Eileen' tweet

Although somebody somewhere around the world picked up on the fact that you could sing the phrase 'Covid-19' to the tune of Dexys Midnight Runners' 'Come on Eileen' first, the tweet which sent it viral was by Guardian cartoonist David Squires.

On March 6th, 2020, David tweeted:

"For two days, my brain has been singing ‘COVID-19’ to the tune of ‘Come on Eileen’ and now you are infected too."

It was liked over 30,000 times with many contributions to the song's coronavirus themed lyrics added in the comments.

For two days, my brain has been singing ‘COVID-19’ to the tune of ‘Come on Eileen’ and now you are infected too. — David Squires (@squires_david) March 6, 2020

Memes take on Covid-19's 'Come on Eileen'

First there came the memes of frustration.

Many took out their anger that the Covid-19 version of 'Come on Eileen' was bouncing around their head all day on the internet. And as soon as this new take on the Dexys Midnight Runners song popped up on everyone's timeline, it was stuck in their heads too.

This meme chain evolved pretty quickly.

When you realise #COVID19 fits in perfectly with Come on Eileen and it's in your head all day #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/N9cFEWZb5t — Rob McLeod (@newrob20) March 8, 2020

saw a tweet that said they say COVID-19 to the tune of ‘come on Eileen’ and I have been suffering all day saying it that way pic.twitter.com/nDXVseev6Y — (*´꒳`*) (@dysphorriia) March 12, 2020

Then there came memes of a more creative nature, as some began to add to the song with more lyrics.

Some even created new versions of other songs such as Dolly Parton's 'Jolene'! We're sure all of these are going to be stuck in your head for the rest of the day...

If we're singing Come on Eileen for #COVID19 , can the middle bit go:



"Come on, fighting for loo roll

Eh come on, fighting for loo roll

Eh come on, fighting for loo roll

COVID-Nineteeeen"

? pic.twitter.com/xRyVpO2OqW — Claire (@AzureDoo) March 7, 2020

Along with Come on Eileen/Covid-19 I've now got Jolene in my head in a similar style.



Covid

Covid

Covid Nineteeeeeen



I'm begging of you please just wash your hands. pic.twitter.com/bBQ4lDDOH0 — 2 Button Hero (@2ButtonHero) March 12, 2020

