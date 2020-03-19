Quick links

'Come to Spurs': Tottenham fans urge £45m star to join them after his tweet

John Verrall
Tottenham Hotspur supporters appear to be keen on the idea of bringing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey to North London.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are urging Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey to join them, after he broke his Twitter silence yesterday.

The Telegraph report that Partey has a £45 million release clause in his contract, and he could offer just what Tottenham are looking for.

 

Spurs have lacked strength in midfield, which has exposed their defence this season.

Even Jose Mourinho has not been able to sort out Tottenham’s issues at the back, which means that a defensive midfielder could well be on the Portuguese boss’s shopping list in the summer.

And Tottenham fans seem to believe that Partey would be a great addition to their squad.

Partey really announced his quality to English football fans recently, as he was part of the Atleti side which beat Liverpool in the Champions League.

Partey provided great protection to Atleti’s defence during that match, as Liverpool struggled to get past him.

If Tottenham did make a move for Partey this summer they would likely face competition, as he is set to be in-demand.

