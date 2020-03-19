Che Adams continued goalless streak is silver lining for Leeds as Augustin struggles

Leeds had two striker targets in January.

Leeds United had two targets in January as they prioritised signing a new striker.

The one they landed was RB Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin, and so far, it has not been a success.

Augustin's record at Leeds reads 49 minutes played across three substitute appearances and no goals scored.

It's not ideal considering he joined Leeds back on January 27.

There are two silver linings to Augustin's lack of goals, or indeed minutes.

The first is that Leeds have been on a winning streak and there has been less focus on Augustin, and manager Marcelo Bielsa's reluctance to throw him in as a starter.

The second is that the other striker Leeds wanted to sign, Che Adams, has not been scoring either.

BBC Sport reported in January that Leeds had a bid of a loan plus £20 million option to buy had been turned down by Southampton.

This would have given the Saints a small profit on a player they spent big on a year ago, but has failed to produce so far.

Even with the uncertainty of January behind him, Adams' fortunes have not improved just yet.

His record this season reads no goals in 27 appearances, 10 of them starts, although he does have two assists.

One assist came in a recent win over Aston Villa, showing some sort of value to the team, but it is goals which Adams needs, and which will generate positive headlines.

This has been a relief no doubt for Leeds at least as Augustin struggles to make an impression at Elland Road.

Both strikers will be looking for a fresh start and change of fortunes when the season resumes.