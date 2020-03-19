Quick links

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

Everton

AFC Bournemouth

Premier League

Captain fears Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton linked star could abandon his side this summer

Aiden Cusick
Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth during pre-season training session at La Manga Club on July 11, 2019 in Cartagena, Spain.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton are all said to be monitoring a Bournemouth winger.

Simon Francis of AFC Bournemouth reacts during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on December 26, 2017 in Bournemouth, England.

The Bournemouth captain Simon Francis fears one of his teammates, linked with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton this month, won't stick around if the Premier League season extends into July.

90min claims Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton are all monitoring the Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser.

Fraser's contract is due to expire on June 30, by which point the campaign is usually done and dusted.

But the ongoing global health scare has already seen games twice pushed back, with April 30 now the earliest date at which top-level football in this country can resume.

It has been speculated that short-term extensions could be arranged for those whose deals expire this summer.

But speaking to The Sun this week, Francis suggested that Bournemouth may have to do without the likes of their alleged Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton target.

 

"Ryan has not mentioned the situation in the last few weeks but throughout the season I have been interested to get his take on things," said the 35-year-old.

"He admitted publicly a few months ago that his form had dipped and he had not necessarily been playing for the team as a result of the speculation on his future.

"You had to respect his honesty and I do think over the last couple of months he has got his head down.

"It is only going to help him and us if he puts in performances like he did last season when he was so good.

"But if you are a free agent in the summer and you have interest from other clubs and then the season is going to be extended through June, July or even August, what position does that leave you in mentally? How are you going to go about it?

Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 7, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

"Would you sign a short-term contract with the club you are currently at and commit your short-term future? Or do you think, ‘No, this club wants me for next season, I’ll hold off’?

"If the season does go beyond June 30, we are going to need Ryan because he would play a massive part in our fight to stay up."

Fraser, who can sign for Arsenal, Tottenham or Everton for no transfer free if a new Bournemouth contract cannot  be agreed, has been one of the Cherries' key men again this season, scoring or assisting five goals in 28 games.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch