Can you buy Favipiravir in the UK? Clinical trials offer hope

After tests prove it's effective, most are wondering whether they can buy Favipiravir in the UK.

Precautions are being taken everywhere right now to help prevent further spread.

Of course, this means thinking ahead, with many musicians and event organisers announcing a wealth of postponements for shows scheduled throughout the year.

Many venues are also closing their doors, with cinema chains such as Showcase and Odeon going ahead with temporary closures following government guidelines. Similarly, fast-food chains like McDonald's are operating as takeaways, declaring their eat-in areas completely off-limits.

This is all in cooperation with a statement from Boris Johnson, who recently expressed: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

The public has been instructed to avoid any non-essential contact, and more measures are being evaluated as we speak, with the recent announcement that schools are all set to close.

Updates in this vein are encouraging people to increasingly search for answers, and one of the biggest breakthroughs has been the effective testing of Favipiravir...

INTO THE PAST: ITV's Belgravia blends fiction and history

Can you buy Favipiravir in the UK?

No, you cannot buy Favipiravir in the UK.

The Guardian highlights that it would, of course, need government approval for full-scale use on Covid-19 patients suffering from Covid-19. This is because it was originally used to treat flu.

Understandably, many are curious when it will be available.

It's worth noting that a health official has announced that it may be approved as early as May, but has also warned this isn't concrete: "But if the results of clinical research are delayed, approval could also be delayed.”

As for what Favipiravir is, it's an antiviral drug being developed by Toyama Chemical (Fujifilm group) and began being tested in relation to Covid-19 in February 2020.

So, what has testing shown?

FANS CONFUSED: Has Naga Munchetty left BBC Breakfast?

Clinical trials of #Favipiravir shows it's effective on #COVID19 patients with mild symptoms. Experts recommended the inclusion of the medicines into the national treatment plan at the earliest: official pic.twitter.com/PgmJvK30jV — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 17, 2020

Favipiravir proves effective in clinical trials

As included by the earlier source [The Guardian], officials and medical authorities have announced that the drug has been effective in treating coronavirus patients.

Zhang Xinmin - an official at China’s science and technology ministry - recently revealed: "It has a high degree of safety and is clearly effective in treatment."

The trials themselves involved 340 patients and it's been reported that those given the drug have recovered far quicker, with the source addressing: "Patients who were given the medicine in Shenzhen turned negative for the virus after a median of four days after becoming positive, compared with a median of 11 days for those who were not treated with the drug..."

SEE ALSO: What to do if you urgently need dental care

Tests also show it improves lung condition significantly. However, it's being used in Japan and a health ministry source has weighed in on the results: “We’ve given Avigan [Favipiravir] to 70 to 80 people, but it doesn’t seem to work that well when the virus has already multiplied."

In other news, Butlin's announces closures.