Can you buy Avigan online? Clinical trials offer hope

After encouraging updates, the public is wondering whether they can buy Avigan online.

Under the circumstances of the current pandemic, everybody is keen for information regarding how to stay safe.

At the moment, a myriad of precautions are underway, with the public being urged to avoid any non-essential contact and self-isolate to help prevent any further spread.

Of course, this affects everyone in a variety of ways. We're being encouraged to work from home if possible and many businesses are closing their doors temporarily following government guidelines.

Every day, updates are coming in, with the likes of McDonald's refusing access to eat-in areas and such social venues like cinemas closing for an undetermined amount of time.

This is all under official advice, with Boris Johnson recently addressing in a statement: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

Schools are due to close and all eyes are on incoming updates, with one offering the masses great hope...

Can you buy Avigan online?

No, you cannot buy Avigan online.

Avigan - more commonly known as Favipiravir -an antiviral drug being developed by Toyama Chemical (Fujifilm group) and began being tested in relation to Covid-19 in February 2020.

It was first used to treat flu, so there will inevitably be complications with access.

The Guardian highlights that it would need government approval for full-scale use on Covid-19 patients. Nevertheless, that won't stop the public from looking ahead and speculating when it could become available.

The earlier source notes that a health official has announced that it could be approved as early as May, but has also warned there could be obstacles along the way: "...if the results of clinical research are delayed, approval could also be delayed.”

Avigan proves effective during testing

So far, Avigan has been effective in treating patients testing positive for Covid-19

The Guardian piece includes word from Zhang Xinmin - an official at China’s science and technology ministry - who has said: "It has a high degree of safety and is clearly effective in treatment."

During tests in Shenzhen, those given the drug tested negative for coronavirus after a median of four days after testing positive, in comparison to a median of 11 days for those not treated with Avigan.

Although, it's worth addressing that a health ministry source has weighed in, saying: “We’ve given Avigan [Favipiravir] to 70 to 80 people, but it doesn’t seem to work that well when the virus has already multiplied."

