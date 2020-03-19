Can you pause a BT Sport subscription? Customers rejoice at BT follows Sky Sports' lead

With the sports calendar in chaos, it's not surprising that BT Sport customers are looking for refunds or discounts on their TV sports subscriptions.

It's fairly safe to say that 2020 has not got off to the best of starts.

After political tensions almost led to World War III in January, the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus has turned the world upside down.

Schools and public places have been closed worldwide and even sporting fixtures have been postponed or cancelled to help stop the spread of the disease.

As a result, customers of the likes of BT and Sky Sports have been left in the lurch without any live sport to watch over the coming weeks despite paying sizable subscription fees.

Sporting calendar in chaos

Thanks to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, all major sporting events worldwide have either been cancelled or postponed.

As a result, TV channels such as BT Sport have been left with no live sport to show and have resorted to broadcasting past highlights or sports documentary films.

For customers though, who have paid top-dollar for live sports, this is a disappointing turn of events and has left many wondering if they can get refunds or discounts.

Sky Sports has a solution

While they may not be offering any form of a refund, Sky are offering customers the chance to pause their sports subscriptions in order to keep customers on-board for when sporting events resume.

The move to pause subscriptions, not charging customers while there are no live sports to show, has been hailed as a sensible idea by customers and has left others wondering whether or not the likes of BT Sport or Virgin Media will do the same.

Can you pause a BT Sport subscription?

Yes.

It was announced on BT Sport's website on March 19th that they would be following Sky's lead and offering customers the chance to pause their BT Sport subscriptions.

BT's website states that "customers on our new flexible TV package can pause their Sport subscription and switch to a different pack should they wish."

More details on how to pause a BT Sport subscription and change TV package can be found at bt.com/tv.