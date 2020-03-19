Where was Breeders filmed? Martin Freeman's Sky One comedy stays close to home

Breeders has now made its way onto Sky One but where is the Martin Freeman comedy series filmed?

Since breaking into the acting world in the late 1990s, Martin Freeman has shot from a minor actor in The Bill and Casualty to becoming a Hollywood A-lister with recent appearances coming in the likes of The Hobbit, Marvel's MCU and, of course, the BBC series Sherlock.

However, the 48-year-old actor has now taken his career down a slightly different path with his new TV series, Breeders.

Not only does Freeman star in the show but he also co-created and co-wrote Breeders alongside Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell.

It's certainly a first for Freeman but where is the Sky One series set and filmed?

Breeders on Sky One

Breeders tells the story of two parents, Paul and Ally, and details their struggles to raise their two young children.

The series, which is partially based on Martin Freeman's own experiences as a parent.

In the UK, Breeders got underway on March 12th with a double-bill on Sky One. The series as a whole is expected to have ten 30-minute episodes with the final episode expected to arrive on May 7th.

Where is Breeders set?

Breeders is set in and around London.

As a result, there was only really one filming location that could be used for the series.

Where is Breeders filmed?

London.

Unsurprisingly, Breeders was filmed in the same location as its setting, something that always helps a film or TV series to remain authentic.

According to the Express, the exterior of Paul and Ally's home was filmed in Clapham in South London, while the interior was filmed in a disused factory in Southall where a multi-storey set was built to represent their family home.

Other locations used in the series include Spitalfields Market in Shoreditch as well as a café in Finsbury Park.

Breeders got underway on Sky One on March 12th and the 10-episode series is set to run each Thursday at 10pm until May 7th.