'Can we mention Larsson again': Andy Robertson posts Twitter messages Celtic fans will love

Boyhood Celtic fan Andy Robertson has been answering questions on Twitter.

Boyhood Celtic fan, Andy Robertson, has shared on his personal Twitter account that Henrik Larsson is his 'favourite player of all time'.

The Scotland left-back also shared that watching Larsson score against Boavista to put Celtic through to the UEFA Cup final in 2003 was his favourite moment as a child.

Robertson came through the ranks at Celtic, but he never got to represent Glasgow's biggest club, and despite his career looking uncertain during his early years as a footballer, he hasn't done too badly for himself now.

Nonetheless, with the global health pandemic putting near-on everything at a standstill, Robertson was answering questions on social media during his free time.

Here is what Robertson posted about Larsson from his personal Twitter account, as Celtic fans will love his comments about the Parkhead hero.

Can we mention Henrik Larsson again?? Of course we can! https://t.co/HZ8pIiKujk — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 19, 2020

Watching Henrik Larsson scoring away to Boavista to put Celtic in to the uefa cup final! https://t.co/cjxTj3cUAz — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 19, 2020

It isn't a surprise that someone of Robertson's age bracket sees Larsson as his hero because he was one of the most feared strikers in Europe when the young Scotsman would have been growing up.

Larsson will go down as one of Celtic's great players and someone who demolished everything that came before him under the legendry figure Martin O'Neil.

It will be interesting to see if Robertson, in years to come, will play for Celtic because whilst he is thriving with Liverpool now, he may want to end his career at Parkhead.