Black Lightning: Who plays Anissa? Get to know actress Nafessa Williams

Black Lightning is back on UK Netflix for a third series, which airs next week.

The crime-fighting Pierce family return on Thursday, 26 March.

The show may star Cress Williams (Prison Break, Friday Night Lights) as dad, Jefferson, and James Remar (Dexter, Sex and the City) as former mob hitman, Peter Gambi, but it is the character portrayed by Nafessa Williams, daughter Anissa - aka Thunder - who stands out as one of the more interesting.

Anissa is not only impressive in that she is capable of increasing her physical density, rendering herself bulletproof, and able to create sizeable shockwaves by stomping, she is also TV's first black lesbian superhero.

But what should we know about the actress, Williams, behind her?

Who plays Anissa Pierce? Get to know Nafessa Williams

Williams was born on 4 December in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States and initially studied criminal justice at West Chester University, interning in the homicide unit of the District Attorney's Office, before acting lured her away from the field she had earmarked for herself at an early age, according to NBC News.

It is claimed that the 30-year-old started attending local auditions and then acting gigs in New York City.

She was most recently said to reside in Los Angeles and dreams of starring in her own sitcom, as well as showing off her individual comedy skills on Saturday Night Live.

Williams' love life is a murky one, and is it unclear if her sexuality aligns with that of her popular character, Anissa, although she has previously expressed her pride at playing such a strong role, telling The Guardian in 2018, after being approached and thanked by a fan: "She said that after seeing Anissa she now feels normal being a lesbian.

"It's pretty cool because as a young, black girl I didn't have a superhero to look up to - there was no one who looked like me."

What else has Williams been in?

Williams was first cast in the film Streets at the start of the previous decade and was later seen in television shows including One Life to Live, The Bold and the Beautiful, Code Black and Twin Peaks.