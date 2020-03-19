Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

‘Biggest hurdle is’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to official announcement

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to finish in the top four.

Daniel Levy chairman

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to club chairman Daniel Levy’s comments.

Tottenham have announced on their official website that the revenue for the year ending June 30, 2019 was £460.7 million.

The North London outfit, who are legally required to announce it by March 31, 2020, have also given other financial stats and figures.

 

Tottenham chairman Levy told the club’s official website about the current global health pandemic: “We are all facing uncertain times both at work and in our personal lives.

"I have spent nearly 20 years growing this Club and there have been many hurdles along the way – none of this magnitude – the COVID-19 pandemic is the most serious of them all.”

Some Tottenham fans have given their take on the club’s official website and Levy’s comments.

Below are some of the best comments:

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur sits in the stands behind club chairman Daniel Levy following a touchline ban, prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC...

Summer spending needed

While it is not clear when the season will resume and how the summer transfer window will be played out, it is imperative that Tottenham spend the cash to rebuild the team.

Spurs need to sign a quality striker who is not only going to be an able back-up to Harry Kane, but who can also compete with the England international for a place in the top four.

Tottenham can still finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, when it resumes.

Daniel Levy, Club Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on March 09, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch