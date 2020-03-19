Best films to watch on Netflix Party: Specially selected gems to enjoy with friends!

It's a brilliant way to stay connected, so here are the best films to watch on Netflix Party.

Times are tough at the moment, with the public being told to avoid all non-essential contact to prevent further spread.

Events are being cancelled and postponed while many social venues are closing their doors following government guidelines. Films have been delayed and cinema chains such as Odeon, Cineworld and Showcase are no longer open.

Many will find the prospect of staying at home boring, but fortunately, Netflix provides us with endless hours of entertainment. There's so much great content to consume, but binging just got a whole lot more social with the introduction of a new feature.

As highlighted by Netflix Party, the service offers users the option to watch Netflix with their friends online. It synchronises video playback while also adding a group chat feature, making you feel much more connected.

On the site, they write: "Join over 500,000 people and use Netflix Party to link up with friends and host long-distance movie nights and TV watch parties today!"

It sounds great, so here's how to do it...

How to get Netflix Party: Instructions

The earlier source highlights just four steps to get connected:

1). "Install Netflix Party: To install Netflix Party, start off by clicking the "Install Netflix Party" button on this page. Once you are redirected to the Chrome Web Store, click "Add to Chrome" to finish installing Netflix Party.

2.) Open a Video in Netflix: Go to Netflix's website. Choose any show you would like to watch and start playing the video.

3.) Create your party: To create your party, click on the red "NP" icon located next to the address bar. Then click "Start Party" to get the party started, and share the party URL to invite friends.

4.) Join a Netflix Party: To join a party click on the party URL, which will redirect to Netflix's website. Then click on the "NP" button next to the address bar, and you should automatically join the party."

It's that simple! However, then comes the difficult part of deciding what to watch...

Can confirm the Chrome app Netflix Party is amazing. It lets you sync screens with your friends and have a chat bar about what you are watching! 10/10 do recommend — Caitlin (@caitlinv25) March 19, 2020

Best films to watch on Netflix Party

It would be easy to simply list the best films the service has to offer, but realistically, you need to take other factors into account. The film has to be somewhat of a crowdpleaser, and secondly, it has to be something you can easily follow while still chatting to your friends - so something like Martin Scorsese's The Irishman is definitely better to watch undisturbed

Taking this into account, here are some film recommendations:

Beetlejuice: This beloved modern classic always offers a satisfying escape from reality.

Spenser Confidential: Although the cinemas are closed, it's still worth keeping up with more recent films. This action-comedy unravels like a greatest hits compilation, ticking all the genre boxes from corrupt cops to unlikely pairings.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle: This delightful blockbuster is packed with laughs and spectacle from start to finish.

Blockers: This recent Netflix addition is a charming and celebratory coming of age comedy in which the adults are more in need of enlightenment than the teens. Great fun featuring a brilliant performance from John Cena.

Shrek: Let's be honest, this one doesn't even need explaining. First one who fails to quote it word-for-word loses, anyone?

Snatch: Far from the family-friendly humour of Shrek, this Guy Ritchie gem is just as quotable and arguably one of the very best films to watch with your mates.

More great films to watch on Netflix Party

There's more where that came from...

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum: In times like these, we're perfectly happy to sit back and watch Keanu Reeves kick some ass. The third instalment in this slick action franchise is perhaps one of the best genre offerings of the last decade.

21 Jump Street: In 2012, this comedy with Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum skyrocketed to the top of many favourite film lists. If it's been a while, it's definitely worth revisiting and, actually, it's now quite a nostalgic experience.

Hot Rod: Although an acquired taste, this bonkers tale will have some scratching their heads and others howling. So, there's bound to be some gold responses on the group chat with this one! Cool beans.

Dunkirk: Admittedly, this may seem like an odd one, but there's a good reason for its inclusion. Similarly to A Quiet Place, Christopher Nolan's war epic would still have worked brilliantly without any dialogue, allowing the visuals to envelop us completely. Netflix Party offers a good opportunity for you and your friends to chat about the master filmmaker for a while with some extraordinary visuals in the background.

The Invitation: This horror-drama already boasts a great reputation. It'll keep you on edge and speculating throughout, so there's plenty of room for you and the chat to offer narrative predictions.

We hope you enjoy some of the suggestions!

In other news, Parasite DVD release date confirmed.