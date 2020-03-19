'Below his potential': New Tottenham target is being criticised by local media

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to be active in the transfer market this summer, with a number of positions needing some attention.

Tanguy Ndombele's disappointing first season in the Premier League means Spurs may be in the market for another midfielder this summer, with one new name linked.

Sky Sports claim that Tottenham are keen on Valencia star Geoffrey Kondogbia, with chief scout Steve Hitchen allegedly a long-standing admirer of the former Sevilla man.

Kondogbia, 27, was initially eyed up as a Mousa Dembele replacement, but he chose to sign a permanent deal with Valencia instead, with the deal worth €25million (£23million).

Kondogbia is talented, as he possesses great power as well as the technical ability to play through midfield either with his passing or dribbling, but there are concerns too.

The Central African Republic international has struggled to nail down long-term stints with Sevilla, Monaco and Inter, and he is now being criticised in Valencia too.

Deporte Valenciano have published a stinging criticism of Kondogbia, suggesting that he doesn't look like the same player who impressed so much on loan during the 2017-18 season.

The article states that Kondogbia has been playing 'below his potential' and must 'take a step forward', adding that Valencia should consider selling him if he can't recapture his old form - factors that Spurs may be interested in, given that they could launch a move this summer.