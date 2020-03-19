Arsenal fans react as Mustafi gets a better TOTY rating than Van Dijk

Shkodran Mustafi was considered to be a liability for Arsenal not too long ago but 2020 seems to be his year.

WhoScored revealed their team of the year so far and the biggest surprise on the list was Shkodran Mustafi's presence at the heart of the defence.

The German had one foot out of the door under Unai Emery after barely playing in the Premier League under the former Arsenal boss this season.

However, Mustafi has been brilliant recently for the Gunners under Mikel Arteta and his performances have deservedly earned him a better rating than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in WhoScored's Premier League team of 2020.

The former Valencia man has played 18 times for Arsenal this season and has lost just on four occasions. His injury against Olympiacos in the Europa League completely changed the fate of the game in extra time as Arsenal bowed out of the competition.

Van Dijk is undoubtedly the best defender in the world at the moment but his form, like Liverpool's, has dipped recently.

The Dutchman conceding three goals against Watford, two against Chelsea and four against Atletico Madrid hasn't helped his cause and Arsenal fans are delighted to see the player they once mocked rated higher than the best centre-half in the world.

Here's how Arsenal fans reacted on Twitter to seeing Mustafi get a better rating than the Liverpool star.

The G.O.A.T. is finally getting the recognition he deserves. pic.twitter.com/DyI7IvaLED — Samson Jose (@Samson_Jose) March 18, 2020

Mustafi > VVD confirmed — Muzammil Parkar (@MuzammilParkar1) March 18, 2020

@snappy_boss Mustafi is gargantuan — Conor Dunne (@conordunne4) March 18, 2020

Goatstafi >>>> — Ryuuzaki (@Henrym3n3z) March 18, 2020

What a come up, Mustafi — Yuh Dutty Jancro (@NickDalano) March 18, 2020

Mustafi is doing very well of course

Well deserved — Etiaka Topmost G (@g_etiaka) March 18, 2020