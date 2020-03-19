Quick links

Arsenal fans react as Mustafi gets a better TOTY rating than Van Dijk

Shamanth Jayaram
Sead Kolasinac, Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session at London Colney on October 23, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Shkodran Mustafi was considered to be a liability for Arsenal not too long ago but 2020 seems to be his year.

Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

WhoScored revealed their team of the year so far and the biggest surprise on the list was Shkodran Mustafi's presence at the heart of the defence. 

The German had one foot out of the door under Unai Emery after barely playing in the Premier League under the former Arsenal boss this season. 

However, Mustafi has been brilliant recently for the Gunners under Mikel Arteta and his performances have deservedly earned him a better rating than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in WhoScored's Premier League team of 2020. 

 

The former Valencia man has played 18 times for Arsenal this season and has lost just on four occasions. His injury against Olympiacos in the Europa League completely changed the fate of the game in extra time as Arsenal bowed out of the competition. 

Van Dijk is undoubtedly the best defender in the world at the moment but his form, like Liverpool's, has dipped recently. 

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020 in Liverpool,...

The Dutchman conceding three goals against Watford, two against Chelsea and four against Atletico Madrid hasn't helped his cause and Arsenal fans are delighted to see the player they once mocked rated higher than the best centre-half in the world.

Here's how Arsenal fans reacted on Twitter to seeing Mustafi get a better rating than the Liverpool star.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(L-R) Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi and Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 05, 2020 in St Albans, England.

