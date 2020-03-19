Are Costa Coffee shops still open? UK coffee fanatics in meltdown!

As uncertainty sweeps the UK, are Costa Coffee shops still open?

The medical crisis has caused uncertainty and confusion across the country, with many businesses having to close their doors to save money.

People are on the hunt for updates all the time with the need for clear information leading Boris Johnson to give a daily press conference to offer updates.

Earlier this week, Johnson issued a statement saying: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

The fact that people are being encouraged to stay away from social gatherings but venues where those might take place have not been forced to close has created uncertainty among the public.

The likes of Cineworld and Odeon are among those public spaces who have announced their temporary closures following that government advice.

With social distancing impacting the social lives of people up and down the country, many are curious as to whether Costa Coffee have closed their doors...

A close-up of a Costa Coffee self service machine

Are Costa Coffee shops still open?

Yes.

Costa posted an update on their official Twitter page on Wednesday afternoon confirming that their doors remain open despite the testing times.

They underlined their commitment to offering their customers a clean and safe environment in which to eat and drink, outlining measures they have taken to close their seating areas

Costa are no longer serving drinks in reusable cups customers bring in from home but will respect the 25p discount that generates if one is brought in-store.

The chain are also going cashless - which will hopefully help prevent the spread of germs - as well as operating solely as a takeaway service.

An update from us here at Costa Coffee ☕❤️ pic.twitter.com/7tA1v4xy5F — Costa Coffee (@CostaCoffee) March 18, 2020

As normal as possible

Having customers mixing in a busy coffee shop is understandably inadvisable but Costa are still offering them the chance to get out of the house briefly and pick up their favourite drink.

McDonalds are another major chain who have closed their seating areas and are solely operating as a takeaway and drive-thru service in the current climate.

Social distancing is incredibly important but so is the opportunity for people to stretch their legs and Costa feel they are offering a safe environment for their customers.

On their website, Costa also said that newspapers will no longer be available for customers to read in-store, because they cannot be cleaned in between each person reading them.