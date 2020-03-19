Animal Crossing New Horizons release time: How long until it comes out on Nintendo Switch?

Here you'll find the release time for Animal Crossing New Horizons so you know how long there's left to wait until it comes out on Nintendo Switch.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is one of the biggest games to come out in March alongside DOOM Eternal. And, while the community has been swooning over Nintendo's immortalisation of a sweet 87-year-old grandma, fans have also shown their teeth and claws due to being severely inpatient. Fortunately, its release time isn't too far away now meaning there isn't long left until it comes out on Nintendo Switch.

The game was initially slated to arrive back in 2019, but it was eventually delayed until March of this year. However, despite how agonising the wait has been, it'll eventually be worth it as the reviews for Animal Crossing New Horizons strongly suggest that it'll be an incredible experience that we desperately need in these hard, strenuous and unusual times.

So, with all of the above being said, you can now put away your fangs and claws because the prized biscuit that is Animal Crossing New Horizons is coming out in a mere matter of hours. Below you'll discover its release time so you know just how long there is left until it comes out on Nintendo Switch.

How long until Animal Crossing New Horizons comes out on Nintendo Switch?

Animal Crossing New Horizons will come out for Nintendo Switch on March 20th at 00:00 GMT.

As for elsewhere, Animal Crossing New Horizons doesn't have long left until its launch as it will arrive on Switch on March 19th at 21:00 PST and March 20th at 00:00 EST.

So these are the times when the game will be playable. You can preload it right now so you can play the second it launches.

How to buy Animal Crossing New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch?

You can buy Animal Crossing New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch by purchasing it digitally from the Nintendo eShop.

This'll cost you £49.99 and Animal Crossing New Horizons will be available to preload on your Nintendo Switch console.

However, know that you won't be able to play the game until the aforementioned release times no matter how many times you keep selecting it.

And, for the few of you who are wondering, it is a Nintendo Switch exclusive meaning it won't be Nintendo 3DS.