Animal Crossing New Horizons Amazon delay: How to cancel your order!

Some Animal Crossing New Horizons fans have received an email from Amazon saying that their delivery has been delayed.

Animal Crossing New Horizons comes out tomorrow and fans should be excited as it's received a plethora of fantastic reviews with the likes of Eurogamer describing it as a magical vivarium and one of Nintendo's best games. However, while it's officially set to come out tomorrow, some fans have received the unfortunate news that their Amazon delivery has been delayed.

For those who have opted for a digital copy, Animal Crossing New Horizons can be preloaded right now from the Nintendo eShop so you can play the second it launches. But, for some who have pre-ordered from Amazon, your order might be delayed so you should check your email as well as your order status.

Provided you're one of the unlucky members of the community who have had their Amazon delivery delayed, below you'll discover how to cancel your order so you can opt for a digital copy.

Animal Crossing New Horizons: How long is the Amazon delay?

Some Amazon deliveries for Animal Crossing New Horizons have been delayed until March 24th.

As specified before, Animal Crossing New Horizons launches on March 20th but some Amazon deliveries have been delayed until next Tuesday.

This bad news has been shared on both Reddit and Twitter with plenty of people complaining about their woes.

VG24/7 states that it's unclear whether or not this has to do with the coronavirus pandemic or limited stock, but you can cancel your order either way.

Welp, my Animal Crossing preorder from Amazon was delayed 4 days.



Time to cancel. — Bryan Rivera (@thisbryanguy001) March 19, 2020

Oof. Amazon pushed back my delivery of Animal Crossing until March 24…canceling that and pre-ordering at my local Best Buy if not going to just go digital. After the last three weeks I need this game — Hobie Henning (@hobiehenning) March 19, 2020

@amazon why the heck is my Animal Crossing New Horizon's game delayed it's been saying arriving Friday since I ordered it an NOW IT SAYS TUESDAY WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS TO ME — Shanna Konowitz (@ASlayerIsBorn) March 19, 2020

How to cancel Animal Crossing New Horizons order from Amazon

Proceed to your orders on the Amazon website to cancel your Animal Crossing New Horizons pre-order.

Once you've ventured to the Orders section, simply select the box next to Animal Crossing New Horizons and click Cancel check items.

You'll need to tell Amazon that you're sure you wish to cancel your order, and once it's all done a confirmation of the cancellation should be in your email inbox.

In addition to knowing by email, you can also ensure that your order is cancelled by visiting the Cancelled Orders section of Your Orders.

There are some who'll be disappointed by the delay of their physical copy, but don't lament too much as a digital purchase is available to play from day one.