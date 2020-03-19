Quick links

'Always said the EFL were great': Leeds fans buzzing after official announcement

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side are currently occupying one of the two automatic promotion spaces in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa Manager

Leeds United fans are delighted after the latest EFL statement suggested that their priority would be to finish this campaign.

Leeds are currently well on course to win automatic promotion, but there were fears forming that the campaign could be called null and void.

 

That would leave Leeds’ efforts fruitless, but it seems that scenario is unlikely to play out.

The EFL announced yesterday that they want to conclude the campaign, however long it takes.

And Leeds fans were delighted by the EFL announcement, as they are now confident of achieving promotion.

Leeds currently have a seven-point cushion inside the automatic promotion spaces.

Some fans and journalists have suggested that Leeds should automatically given promotion if the campaign is cancelled, but that scenario is likely to be protested against by some of the EFL’s other clubs.

Leeds’ next match is currently scheduled to take place against Blackburn Rovers in April, but it seems highly unlikely that will go ahead.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

