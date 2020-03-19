'Always said the EFL were great': Leeds fans buzzing after official announcement

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side are currently occupying one of the two automatic promotion spaces in the Championship.

Leeds United fans are delighted after the latest EFL statement suggested that their priority would be to finish this campaign.

Leeds are currently well on course to win automatic promotion, but there were fears forming that the campaign could be called null and void.

That would leave Leeds’ efforts fruitless, but it seems that scenario is unlikely to play out.

The EFL announced yesterday that they want to conclude the campaign, however long it takes.

And Leeds fans were delighted by the EFL announcement, as they are now confident of achieving promotion.

never slated the EFL — jac (@lufcJF) March 18, 2020

Been saying for years that the EFL were a great organisation — Sam (@Samk_lufc) March 18, 2020

Always said EFL were a great organisation and always did the right thing — John paul jones (@Johnleeds77) March 18, 2020

Let's finish it in our own way, MOT pic.twitter.com/5H3Al2GOCZ — HP_Proud to be LEEDS UNITED (@LUFCalwaysEA10) March 18, 2020

sensible from the EFL — Richard Lang (@richardlang05) March 18, 2020

Don’t you know pump it up — Joe Symonds (@siggers18) March 18, 2020

Leeds currently have a seven-point cushion inside the automatic promotion spaces.

Some fans and journalists have suggested that Leeds should automatically given promotion if the campaign is cancelled, but that scenario is likely to be protested against by some of the EFL’s other clubs.

Leeds’ next match is currently scheduled to take place against Blackburn Rovers in April, but it seems highly unlikely that will go ahead.