Agent of reported £8m Villa and Everton target responds to transfer speculation

Aston Villa and Everton have been linked with Napoli’s Jose Callejon.

The agent of reported Everton and Aston Villa target Jose Callejon has denied there is an agreement to join Sevilla this summer despite interest, Sevilla ABC report.

The Napoli midfielder is out of contract this summer and tipped to leave.

According to Area Napoli, both Aston Villa and Everton are keen on him with Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti aware of his abilities from his time in Naples.

But Sevilla have emerged as the leading contender for his signature.

Speaking to reporters, Callejon’s agent Manuel Garcia Quilon has explained the situation.

"Napoli president De Laurentiis has always wanted to renew his contract. We are grateful for the interest shown towards Jose. At this time there is no agreement, the two positions are very respectable and there has never been a discussion of any kind between the parties. There is mutual affection. We'll see,” he explained.

Callejon, 33, remains an influential figure at Napoli. This season, he has started 19 Serie A games, posting two goals and six assists.

But Napoli have struggled to replicate their success in recent years and appear set to miss out on a Champions League spot for next season.

Callejon may leave, having spent seven years at the club since arriving from Real Madrid in a bargain £8 million deal.

Villa may have been keen on him in January as the Villans looked to add extra creativity and relieve the pressure off captain Jack Grealish.

Everton, meanwhile, appear more likely suitors due to the Ancelotti factor.

The Italian has improved the Toffees since arriving at Goodison Park. But his side lack creativity, with goals in short supply despite Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin being more than capable.