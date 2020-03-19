£9m international says player Celtic sold for £13m had ‘enormous potential’

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk joined Southampton from Celtic in 2015.

Jason Denayer has raved about Liverpool central defender and his former Celtic teammate Virgil van Dijk to The Scottish Sun.

Denayer spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Scottish Premiership club Celtic from Premier League outfit Manchester City.

Van Dijk was at the Hoops at the time, and the 28-year-old joined Southampton for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £13 million.

The Netherlands International central defender has since gone on to join Liverpool and is now widely acknowledged as one of the best players in his position in the world.

Meanwhile, Belgium international central defender Denayer left City for French club Lyon for an initial transfer fee reported by ESPN to be worth €10 million (£9.16 million).

Denayer told ESPN about Van Dijk: "I played beside Virgil in defence at Celtic and he was someone with enormous potential.

“It was already visible even before he went even further in the game. Virgil has worked hard and got what he deserved. For defenders, it's always good to have players like him."

World-class central defender

Van Dijk is a world-class central defender who has been a key figure in Liverpool’s success in recent years.

The very classy player was important in Jurgen Klopp’s side winning the Champions League last season, and he has been integral to the Reds being so close to clinching the Premier League title this campaign.