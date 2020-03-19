Quick links

Sheffield United

Premier League

89-cap star who reportedly held talks with Norwich and Sheffield United quits to become free agent

Aiden Cusick
Obi Mikel (L) of Trabzonspor in action against Fatih Aksoy (R) of Demir Grup Sivasspor during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Demir Grup Sivasspor in Trabzon,...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Norwich City and Sheffield United could get a bargain at the second time of asking.

John Obi Mikel of Trabzonspor AS during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match between Trabzonspor AS and Besiktas AS at the Senol Gunes stadium on September 29, 2019 in Trabzon, Turkey

A player on whom both Norwich City and Sheffield United were said to be keen last summer is available for free once more.

The Nigerian website Sports247 claimed that Norwich and Sheffield United were in talks to sign John Obi Mikel at the end of his Middlesbrough contract.

 

But Mikel, who has spent the bulk of his career at Chelsea, later joined Trabzonspor instead.

The Turkish side, whose games are unaffected by the ongoing global health scare, announced on Wednesday, however, that they had parted company with the Nigerian midfielder by mutual consent.

Mikel later explained his circumstances on Twitter, stating that he no longer wanted to play football in this situation.

Mikel's contract was due to run until May 2021, but clubs will now be able to sign him without a fee at the start of the next transfer window - assuming things return to normal away from the pitch.

It remains to be seen whether or not Norwich or Sheffield United would be interested in a deal for the 32-year-old.

John Lundstram of Sheffield United scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on November 02, 2019 in Sheffield,...

The Blades could lose a trio of players in Mikel's position - John Lundstram, Jack Rodwell and Muhamed Besic - at the end of their contracts this summer.

Fans of Norwich and Sheffield United - should your side keep tabs on Mikel?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch