£5m Leeds United player’s three-word tweet about his pride

Former teammates in France, Arsenal's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi (2nd L) and Leeds United's French goalkeeper Illan Meslier (C) chat on the pitch after the English FA Cup third...
Illan Meslier joined Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United in the summer of 2019.

Illan Meslier of France does passed during the friendly match between Argentina and France U20 at Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain on March 20 2019.

On Wednesday evening, Leeds United simulated another game on FIFA20, and it was against Fulham.

The West Yorkshire won 2-0, thanks to goals from Pablo Hernandez and Manchester City-owned Jack Harrison.

 

Illan Meslier was in goal for Leeds, and the 20-year-old goalkeeper has taken to Twitter to express his delight and pride at keeping another clean sheet - or be it on a video game.

With Kiko Casilla suspended at the moment, the France Under-20 international played in the Whites’ win against Hull City and Huddersfield Town and kept two clean sheets.

Illan Meslier of Leeds United gestures during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

According to L’Equipe, Leeds plan to make the youngster’s loan deal permanent in the summer transfer window for €5.5 million (£5.2 million).

Automatic promotion push

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches.

The Whites are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Football in the Championship is suspended until the beginning of April.

Illan Meslier of France during the friendly match between Argentina and France U20 at Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain on March 20 2019.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

