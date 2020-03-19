£5m Leeds United player’s three-word tweet about his pride

Illan Meslier joined Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United in the summer of 2019.

On Wednesday evening, Leeds United simulated another game on FIFA20, and it was against Fulham.

The West Yorkshire won 2-0, thanks to goals from Pablo Hernandez and Manchester City-owned Jack Harrison.

Illan Meslier was in goal for Leeds, and the 20-year-old goalkeeper has taken to Twitter to express his delight and pride at keeping another clean sheet - or be it on a video game.

With Kiko Casilla suspended at the moment, the France Under-20 international played in the Whites’ win against Hull City and Huddersfield Town and kept two clean sheets.

According to L’Equipe, Leeds plan to make the youngster’s loan deal permanent in the summer transfer window for €5.5 million (£5.2 million).

Clean sheet again ‍♂️ — Illan Meslier (@MeslierIllan) March 18, 2020

Automatic promotion push

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches.

The Whites are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Football in the Championship is suspended until the beginning of April.