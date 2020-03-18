'Yes please', 'Hope we can do it': Some Spurs fans react to new £22.8m rumour

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Marc Cucurella.

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to be in the market for a number of new signings this summer, and left back may be one area for Jose Mourinho to tackle.

Ben Davies has endured injury problems this season, whilst Danny Rose seemingly doesn't have a future at the club having been loaned out to Newcastle United.

Ryan Sessegnon is viewed as a winger long-term, so bringing in one more left back this summer does make sense for Tottenham as Jose Mourinho tries to build a squad.

This week, Spurs have been linked with a new target, as La Razon report that Tottenham are in the race to sign Getafe loanee Marc Cucurella.

Getafe will sign Cucurella permanently from Barcelona, but he will then have a €25million (£22.8million) release clause in his deal, meaning Getafe can make a quick profit on him.

Cucurella, 21, has hit five assists for Getafe this season, playing either on the left of midfield or at left back, and that versatility may be appealing to Spurs.

Tottenham fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, suggesting that Cucurella is a 'very good player' and the price for his potential signature is 'reasonable'.

Fans believe he's quick and good on the ball, feel that Spurs can do a lot worse than sign the Spaniard and that he would be an upgrade on Davies at left back.

