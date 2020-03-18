What is Zoom for online classes? How to use for online learning and meetings!

Thanks to the current pandemic, lots of people are wondering what Zoom is for online classes and how it can be used for online learning and meetings.

With 2020 being the worst year imaginable thanks to the current pandemic, a lot of employees are having to work from home with many schools in the UK reportedly being closed come next week. Although all schools are yet to be closed in the United Kingdom, people are already seeking alternatives to teaching in-person. This has resulted in plenty of queries as to what Zoom is for online classes, and how it can be used for online learning and meetings.

Zoom is an application that can be downloaded either on your computer or mobile device. You can request a demo and even download it for free, but it's worth noting that there are limitations to the free model in comparison to the other price schemes.

COOL MATH GAMES: Is it shutting down in 2020?

How to use Zoom for online classes

You can use Zoom for online classes by signing up and downloading the app for free.

Zoom can be downloaded on either PC, Mac, Android or iOS, and up to 100 people can join an online class/meeting in the free model.

Once you've downloaded the app, an account will need to be created and you can make one using an already existing Google or Facebook profile. When creating an account, simply follow the onscreen prompts to complete the process.

If you don't wish to pay for the service, you get the following luxuries when it comes to meetings, sessions, and security:

Host up to 100 participants

Unlimited 1 to 1 meetings

40 mins limit on group meetings

Unlimited number of meetings

Online support

Video Conferencing Features

HD video

HD voice

Active speaker view

Full screen and gallery view

Simultaneous Screen Share

Join by telephone call-in

Virtual Background

Web Conferencing Features

Desktop and application sharing

Personal room or meeting ID

Instant or scheduled meetings

Chrome & Outlook plug-ins

Scheduling w/ Chrome Extensions

MP4 or M4A local recording

Private and group chat

Host controls

Raise hand

Group Collaboration Features

Breakout Rooms

Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS and Android

Group messaging and presence

Screen share any iPad/iPhone app

Co-annotation on shared screen

Keyboard/mouse control

Whiteboarding

Multi-share

Security

Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption

AES 256 bits encryption

Teach ESL Online has a comprehensive list as to the reasons why they believe Zoom is best effective for online lessons.

Due to the current pandemic, Zoom have momentarily lifted the 40-minute meeting limit for free accounts, and you can request to have the minutes lifted for your school by clicking here.

How to join a Zoom meeting for online classes

You can join a Zoom meeting for online classes through the app or by accepting an e-mail invite.

To join an online class Zoom meeting for those who have downloaded the app, all you need to do is sign into your account and click Join.

Once you've selected Join, you will need to enter the unique Meeting ID number and your display name.

You don't necessarily have to sign into your account to join a meeting as you can enter one by just providing the correct Meeting ID.

For those who don't have the app downloaded, you can join meeting by way of e-mail invite.

Simply click the link provided in the e-mail invitation and you'll be redirected to Zoom and the meeting.

MICROSOFT TEAMS: How to join a meeting with or without an account

You can discover more ways to join a meeting on Zoom by visiting the platform's support page.