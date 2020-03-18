Quick links

West Ham reportedly really like 19-year-old Hammer; could it impact Leeds target?

Lincoln City's Joe Morrell, left, celebrates scoring his side's third goal with team-mate Conor Coventry during the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Burton Albion at LNER...
West Ham United may need to think about two young midfielders.

According to Football.London, West Ham United rate midfielder Conor Coventry 'very highly' after handing him a new deal in January.

It's claimed that West Ham see a bright future for the 19-year-old, and they gave him a contract until 2023 in January as a result of that stance.

The Hammers then loaned him out to League One side Lincoln City, where he has played seven times and earned valuable first-team experience.

 

Coventry will be hoping to push for first-team recognition under David Moyes next season, but it may have a knock-on effect for another Hammers talent.

What next for Josh Cullen?

West Ham's faith in Coventry may just put Cullen in a difficult position, as he was supposed to be the next midfielder to rise through the ranks.

Josh Cullen of Charlton Athletic controls the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Charlton Athletic at Bet365 Stadium on February 08, 2020 in Stoke on Trent,...

Yet now, Cullen is 23, and isn't exactly considered a youngster anymore. He's made just nine appearances for West Ham, and if Coventry earns a push, it may be at Cullen's expense.

The Daily Mail reported recently that Leeds United are among the clubs keen to sign Cullen this summer, and they may well be tempted to cash in, take the money and free up space to bring through Coventry.

That Cullen hasn't really broken through as he approaches 24 suggests that his long-term future may not be at West Ham – potentially boosting Leeds United and teenager Coventry in the process.

Conor Coventry of West Ham United signs a New Contract untill 2023 at Chadwell Heath on January 3, 2020 in London, England.

