West Ham reportedly really like 19-year-old Hammer; could it impact Leeds target?

West Ham United may need to think about two young midfielders.

According to Football.London, West Ham United rate midfielder Conor Coventry 'very highly' after handing him a new deal in January.

It's claimed that West Ham see a bright future for the 19-year-old, and they gave him a contract until 2023 in January as a result of that stance.

The Hammers then loaned him out to League One side Lincoln City, where he has played seven times and earned valuable first-team experience.

Coventry will be hoping to push for first-team recognition under David Moyes next season, but it may have a knock-on effect for another Hammers talent.

What next for Josh Cullen?

West Ham's faith in Coventry may just put Cullen in a difficult position, as he was supposed to be the next midfielder to rise through the ranks.

Yet now, Cullen is 23, and isn't exactly considered a youngster anymore. He's made just nine appearances for West Ham, and if Coventry earns a push, it may be at Cullen's expense.

The Daily Mail reported recently that Leeds United are among the clubs keen to sign Cullen this summer, and they may well be tempted to cash in, take the money and free up space to bring through Coventry.

That Cullen hasn't really broken through as he approaches 24 suggests that his long-term future may not be at West Ham – potentially boosting Leeds United and teenager Coventry in the process.