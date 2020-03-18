'We have the problem': Paul Merson shares issue with Aston Villa's current situation

Aston Villa are sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone.

Paul Merson has suggested that if Aston Villa didn't have a game in hand then there 'wouldn't be a problem' in regards to potentially calling the season as it is.

The Sky Sports pundit claimed that the 'problem' with the Premier League, and its postponement, is the bottom three and Aston Villa's game in hand, which is against Sheffield United.

Villa are sitting 19th in the table, and if they were to win their game in hand, then they would move out of the relegation zone. Equally, if the Blades were to win then they would move into fifth spot, which is now a Champions League spot.

Merson thinks with some teams in the Premier League not playing the same amount of games then you cannot call the league as it is now, which is a suggestion which has been put forward.

"The problem is the teams at the bottom, and in particular Aston Villa," Merson told Sky Sports. "Their game in hand against Sheffield United should have been played. and if we ensure everyone had played the same amount of games, we wouldn't have a problem.

"Everyone would be on 29 games, the good teams are at the top, and the poor teams are at the bottom. And that's it. How can you call a league now and say Aston Villa are relegated?

"If they win their game in hand, they're out of the bottom three. They won't call the league now, but they could have if everyone had played the same amount of games. Now we have the problem, now we're stuck."

HITC View:

The season has to finish, and if any other decision is made then chaos will ensue. Villa are sitting in the relegation zone and talk about voiding the season, calling it as it is and having 22 teams in the Premier League has been talked about.

Of course, the first and the latter would suit Villa, but in truth, even they would want to finish the season and show that they are capable of staying in the division.

Another positive for someone like Dean Smith is by the time Villa get playing, John McGinn would be in contention not just to return, but start.