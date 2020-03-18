Warnock makes claim about how many Aston Villa summer signings were only Dean Smith's

Aston Villa are currently sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone.

Stephen Warnock has claimed that Dean Smith only signed three of the 12 players Aston Villa signed during their big-spending summer following promotion to the Premier League.

Villa's promotion came as a slight surprise because of where they were in the Championship last March, so when they did go over the dotted line, they had to move fast during the summer transfer window.

It was a big job for those in the boardroom, including that of Sporting Director, Jesus Pitarch, because the club ended up losing a lot of players either because their loans had ended or because their contracts had finished.

Whilst Warnock didn't name the players Smith only signed, he was critical as to why he is the only one seemingly taking the flak for their summer purchases, as he told Sky Sports News (16/03/20 at 10:50 am).

"In a way, I feel really sorry for Dean Smith because what we are seeing now, you go back 10-15 years, the manager bought the players," Warnock told Sky Sports. "Now, it's not that. You have a Sporting Director, who goes out and buys the player.

"They don't sack the Sporting Director. They bring in a new manager. A lot of these players that have been brought in, I think there were 10, 11 players [12 players] that were brought in. I am led to believe only three of them signings were his signings that they wanted.

"So, who does it rest on then? Why does Dean Smith suddenly get the flack for it?"

HITC View:

Villa had no choice but to sign the number of players they opted to bring in. It's just a case of whether they should have pushed more down the experienced route because that has been clearly missing from day one.

There are certain players like Douglas Luiz and Marvelous Nakamba, who will perhaps down the line go on to be top, top players, but right now, they aren't ready and need that experienced head beside them and behind them.

The likes of Marc Albrighton and Gary Cahill should have been players Villa should have pushed for in the summer because it's those two or three experienced heads that would have made the difference.