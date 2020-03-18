'Very, very good': Steve Bruce admits Newcastle are monitoring 23-year-old closely

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has been impressing at Swansea City.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has told the Shields Gazette that the club are monitoring goalkeeper Freddie Woodman closely.

The Magpies chose to loan out Woodman last summer, as he was stuck behind Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka in the Newcastle pecking order.

Woodman needed first-team football in order to further his development, and Newcastle decided to send him to Swansea City in the Championship.

Woodman has impressed throughout the season, and has earned valuable experience having started all of Swansea's 37 Championship games this term.

The 23-year-old has got exactly what he needed, and the focus will now return to his Newcastle future as he gears up for a return to St James' Park.

Dubravka is unlikely to be replaced any time soon, but there may yet be an opening for him as second choice with the Magpies next season.

Karl Darlow hasn't played a Premier League game for two years now, and may need to leave this summer in order to get regular football again.

Whether that's what Woodman actually wants remains to be seen, but Bruce has now admitted that Newcastle are monitoring him – and thinks he is doing 'very, very well' down in South Wales.

“The kid at Swansea – who we’re monitoring – is doing very, very well,” said Bruce.