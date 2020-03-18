Quick links

Rangers

Liverpool

Scottish Premiership

'Very classy': Ex-Liverpool coach thinks Klopp target has 'wonderful future' after Ibrox display

Olly Dawes
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Liverpool U23 coach Michael Beale (left) with U18 coach Neil Critchley during the Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion Premier league Cup game at Prenton...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers coach Michael Beale has hailed Kai Havertz.

Leverkusen's German midfielder Kai Havertz (C) passes the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg football match between Rangers FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Ibrox...

Rangers took on Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League last week, and ended up losing 3-1 at home to the Bundesliga giants.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring from the penalty spot, before Charles Aranguiz doubled the lead for Peter Bosz's side.

Subscribe

George Edmundson gave Rangers hope, but Leon Bailey fired home a third to give Leverkusen a major advantage heading into the second leg – whenever that ends up being played.

 

Leverkusen were just too good for Rangers on the night, and playmaker Havertz once again showed why he is so highly rated.

Havertz calmly scored from the spot whilst showing his class throughout, and he has now been hailed by one Rangers coach.

Michael Beale has told Academy Soccer Coach that he thought Havertz was 'very classy', and predicted a 'wonderful future' for him after seeing his Ibrox performance.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Liverpool U23 coach Michael Beale (left) with U18 coach Neil Critchley during the Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion Premier league Cup game at Prenton...

“In Kai Havertz they have a very classy player who at 20, has a wonderful future ahead,” said Beale.

That may be of interest to Liverpool – a club Beale used to work for as a coach – as they're 'desperate' to sign Havertz according to The Express.

Liverpool may well have been watching Havertz in action against Steven Gerrard's side on Thursday, and Beale's strong support of the German is just more proof that he is turning heads – which may mean Liverpool need to move quickly for him this summer.

Kai Havertz of Leverkusen controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Porto at BayArena on February 20, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch