'Very classy': Ex-Liverpool coach thinks Klopp target has 'wonderful future' after Ibrox display

Rangers coach Michael Beale has hailed Kai Havertz.

Rangers took on Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League last week, and ended up losing 3-1 at home to the Bundesliga giants.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring from the penalty spot, before Charles Aranguiz doubled the lead for Peter Bosz's side.

George Edmundson gave Rangers hope, but Leon Bailey fired home a third to give Leverkusen a major advantage heading into the second leg – whenever that ends up being played.

Leverkusen were just too good for Rangers on the night, and playmaker Havertz once again showed why he is so highly rated.

Havertz calmly scored from the spot whilst showing his class throughout, and he has now been hailed by one Rangers coach.

Michael Beale has told Academy Soccer Coach that he thought Havertz was 'very classy', and predicted a 'wonderful future' for him after seeing his Ibrox performance.

“In Kai Havertz they have a very classy player who at 20, has a wonderful future ahead,” said Beale.

That may be of interest to Liverpool – a club Beale used to work for as a coach – as they're 'desperate' to sign Havertz according to The Express.

Liverpool may well have been watching Havertz in action against Steven Gerrard's side on Thursday, and Beale's strong support of the German is just more proof that he is turning heads – which may mean Liverpool need to move quickly for him this summer.