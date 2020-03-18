Tottenham 23-year-old shares he used to 'always win' the running tests when he first joined

Dele Alli signed for Tottenham Hotspur in 2015.

Dele Alli has shared that when he first joined Tottenham he used to 'always win' the running tests and how he doesn't really have to 'worry' about his diet because he is 'always naturally fit', as he told Otro.

In 2015, Spurs made the bold move of signing Alli from League One side MK Dons - and despite the attacking-midfielder producing the goods in the third-tier, it wasn't guaranteed that he would be able to make the step up.

But within his first season, Alli, 23, didn't just become a regular at Spurs, he also moved up a level and earned an England call, as he is now regarded as one of his countries top midfield players.

Whilst Alli's form took a bit of a hit last season, he has been back to his best this season, as he shared how having a 'sweet tooth' doesn't really have an effect on his body.

"I have always had a good diet," Alli told Otro. "But I have always had a sweet tooth. I was one of them kids that could just eat loads and not put on weight.

"So, whenever it would come to the running, I was always naturally fit, especially at MK Dons, I would always win the running tests.

"Even when I first come to Tottenham, I used to always win them without really worrying about my diet and stuff. But now you see how fast the Premier League is moving on. You have to be first to the ball. You have to recover quickly. And there are so many games."

Alli lost his England place in recent squads, but he would have been expecting to make a return to Gareth Southgate's set-ups for the up and coming internationals before the recent postponements.

From a footballing sense, Euro 2020 being moved to 2021 has perhaps helped Alli because he can focus on trying to hit the ground running when the new season starts.

But before that, all eyes will be on trying to finish this current campaign, with the global health pandemic putting near-on everything at a standstill.