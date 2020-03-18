TikTok: How to use Clout Log - find out how to monetise your Tik Tok videos!

TikTok is only gaining more popularity now the world is going into lockdown mode. Stuck at home with nothing else to do? Well, TikTok is the answer. And now you can make money from it!

When a social media site jumps from being a fad to an everyday part of society, it is quickly capitalised on. It's what's happened with Facebook, Instagram, and now TikTok has joined the fold.

Two main sites have arisen charting how you can make funds from TikTok: Clout Log and CloutMeter.

Clout Log is a guide to gaining money, followers, and partnerships on the platform, whereas CloutMeter is an analytics tool to help you decode your success.

Here's how to use Clout Log so you can start making money from your TikTok videos, in just three simple steps.

How to use Clout Log

Now, we have not tried and tested Clout Log for ourselves, but this is the method they lay out on their website.

These are the three steps to make TikTok money according to Clout Log:

Grow your account to 1,000 followers (so it can be monetised) Go Live Start accepting gifts/tips from your followers while live

Monetising TikTok

TikTok has a built-in monetisation platform from the get-go, as you can head over to your profile and purchase "coins." For example, it is around $1.39 for 100 coins, $6.99 for 500 coins, and so on.

So, when your favourite TikTokkers go live, you can actually send them coins - which is real money - through the donation button, which looks like a little gift box.

When creators receive coins, they turn them into "diamonds." Those diamonds can then be converted into cash through PayPal.

Diamonds are worth 50% of the coins value, as TikTok takes 50%.

How to use CloutMeter

CloutMeter, on the other hand, charts analytics and gives projections for growth. As of publication date, they are tracking over 64,000+ TikTok profiles.

Some of their statistic summaries include a Likes Evolution Chart, Followers Evolution Chart, and an Average Engagement Rate Chart.

CloutMeter posts follower summaries and future projections for an increase of followers and likes.

You can register for a CloutMeter account on their website.

