Three reasons Tanguy Ndombele could be big winner from break

Dan Coombs
The break comes at a good time for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has reason to consider that the break from football has come at a good time for him.

Here are three reasons why the Spurs star has a chance to benefit from this enforced hiatus...

Criticism can subside

Ndombele is a man under pressure after being publicly called out by manager Jose Mourinho. It's likely he has been questioned by his boss behind the scenes too.

The Frenchman was slated on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football as pundits picked apart his performance which led to Mourinho snapping.

The break just takes some of that attention away and lets the mini-storm building up around Ndombele blow itself out. He has a fresh start now, along with everybody else.

 

Chance to work on fitness

One of the observations fans and pundits have made about Ndombele is that he has not looked fully fit.

Well this mini-break gives the £63 million signing an opportunity to really focus on this.

If he can fix this, then he goes along way to proving his doubters wrong. It's in Ndombele's hands now.

Players will return

Ndombele's prospects at Tottenham will get easier if the season resumes in May or June because Tottenham will have key players back.

Moussa Sissoko is almost ready to return and Harry Kane is also ramping up his push for full fitness.

Having better players around him makes it easier for Ndombele, and takes some of the pressure off the midfielder too.

