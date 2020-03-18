TFT mobile release time: When is Teamfight Tactics coming to iOS and Android?

Fans want to know the release time for TFT mobile so they know when to download Teamfight Tactics on iOS and Android.

It was previously announced back in January that Teamfight Tactics would be landing on mobile sometime in March. However, since this release window was given, Riot Games have since revealed the date for when it will land on iOS and Android. And this has resulted in fans wanting to know the exact release time for when TFT will be available to download.

Teamfight Tactics is an autobattler that is said to boast over 80 million players since having launched last year. It'll be Riot's first-ever mobile game when it lands on iOS and Android, and it's likely we'll see more of Riot Games' titles make the transition as co-founder and co-chairman, Marc Merill, has stated that TFT Mobile is "the first of many multi-platform efforts players will see this year" (via Dexerto).

With Teamfight Tactics nearing its release on iOS and Android, below you'll discover when it'll become available on mobile.

Teamfight Tactics specs for iOS and Android

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) is coming out on iOS and Android but your device must meet the minimum specs in order for you to be able to enjoy it.

Below you'll find the minimum specs for these mobile devices courtesy of IGN:

iOS

Only supports iPhone 6s and above

Android

Android OS 7 or higher

Must have 1.5GB RAM or more

A 64-bit variety chipset or higher

Phone ABI of either arm64-v8a or x86_64 variety

Phone OpenGL ES version of 3.0 or higher

Teamfight Tactics crossplay between mobile and PC

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) on mobile will feature crossplay with PC.

While TFT Mobile will allow fans to play with PC gamers, crossplay is said to not be available in China or Southeast Asia.

Although it's ultimately a free-to-play experience that you'll be able to enjoy at the cost of nada, there will be purchasable content available.

And, in addition to the above, the game will launch with the TFT Set 3 Galaxies pack that has previously only been available via League Of Legends' Public Beta Environment (PBE).

TFT Patch 10.6 - Galaxies!!!



TFT mobile release time: When is Teamfight Tactics coming to iOS and Android?

There is no release time announced for Teamfight Tactics (TFT) on iOS and Android, but it'll launch on March 19th with the TFT Set 3 Galaxies pack.

This TFT Set 3 Galaxies pack was previously only available through PBE, but it's said to have come to Riot Games' live server on March 18th.

Although there's no official release time for when Teamfight Tactics will land on iOS and Android, Newsweek has speculated that 06:00 EST is a possibility, but that it could also be as early as midnight in your local time zone.