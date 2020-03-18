Quick links

Sunderland director offers insight into transfer plans, inspired by League One rival

Sunderland fans celebrate during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on May 11, 2016 in Sunderland, England.
League One promotion chasers Sunderland could do with replicating Oxford United's transfer strategy if they are to push on under Phil Parkinson.

New Sunderland Non Executive directors David Jones (L) and Tom Sloanes during the Sky Bet Leauge One match between Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers at Stadium of Light on December 26, 2019...

Sunderland could look to take a leaf out of Oxford United’s book with non-executive director David Jones keen to introduce a ‘modern recruitment system’ at the Stadium of Light, speaking to the Chronicle.

While the Black Cats can boast a budget most clubs in League One would give a limb for, Oxford have transformed themselves into shock promotion contenders this season thanks to some inspired work in the transfer market.

Alex Gorrin, Tariqe Fosu and James Henry all moved to the Kassam Stadium on free transfers while influential skipper Cameron Brannagan surely ranks amongst the very best bargain signings anywhere in the third tier.

 

Sunderland, meanwhile, splurged £4 million on Will Grigg alone in January 2018, with the Northern Irish striker ‘repaying their investment’ with five goals in 38 league games.

So no wonder Jones, who worked behind the scenes at Oxford before being hired by the Wearside giants in December, is hoping to take inspiration from his old employers.

"I believe there is a huge value in building a modern recruitment system, as we did at Oxford,” said Jones, who you might recognise as the host of Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

"We would employ specialist analysts to use the infinite data that's now readily available, to work alongside the scouting team that (chief scout) Tony Coton is building.

General view of the Stadium of Light during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Sunderland and Charlton Athletic held on February 1, 2003 at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland,...

"It's such a competitive market and everyone is trying to outsmart each other to identify the best young talent with sell-on value.

"Investing in recruitment is the most sensible way to develop a football club that doesn't want to rely on single-owner investment as our club did for so long, to its cost.”

Jones has a point. With funds at a premium in the lower leagues, surely the best way to operate is to invest in young, promising talents before selling them on for a profit, as Oxford did in January with Brentford-bound duo Fosu and Shandon Baptiste.

And, given how much money Sunderland have frittered away on ill-fitting signings, maybe replicating The U’s approach wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Oxford United player Shandon Baptiste in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford United and Coventry City at Kassam Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Oxford, United Kingdom.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

