Strike Back: Who is Yasemin Allen? Meet the actress behind Katrina Zarkova on Instagram

Sky One's Strike Back has featured countless actors over the years but few have made an impression like Yasemin Allen as Katrine Zarkova.

Strike Back has been one of Sky's most prominent series in recent years.

Since 2010 we've had seven series of the action-adventure spy thriller and in 2020, Vendetta, the show's eighth season arrived.

For the most part, the cast of Section 20 remains unchanged but it is in the supporting cast where tweaks have been made.

After serving as a primary character in series 7, appearing in all 10 episodes of Silent War (aka. Revolution), Yasemin Allen, who takes on the role of the Russian Katrina Zarkova, bid farewell to the series after a dramatic fourth episode in season 8.

Strike Back: Vendetta on Sky

After first appearing on our screens 10 years ago, Strike Back is still going strong, currently enjoying its eighth and final season.

The eighth season takes place sometime after the previous instalment and sees Section 20 tasked with stoping two brothers who have a string of worldwide terror attacks planned.

Season 8, titled Vendetta, began on February 14th, 2020 and the 10-episode series is expected to continue until April 17th.

Introducing Yasemin Allen as Katrina Zarkova

Taking on the role of Katrina Zarkova in Strike Back seasons 7 and 8 is Yasemin Allen.

The London-born actress also has dual-Turkish nationality and made her acting debut on Turkish TV.

Yasemin and her family spent the early years of her life globetrotting. After being born in London in July 1989, she moved to Turkey at three months old and after completing elementary school moved to Australia with her mother before returning to Turkey to complete her acting studies.

Away from the acting world, Yasemin is also a prominent model and as such has a sizable social media following especially on the image-sharing site, Instagram, where she boasts an impressive 712,000 followers at the time of writing.

Yasemin Allen: Films and TV

As mentioned, Yasemin Allen's first major acting roles came in Turkey.

In 2008, she appeared as the titular Elif Dogon in the Turkish TV series Elif.

Since then, Yasemin has gone on to appear in a total of 12 acting roles, almost all of them on Turkish TV including the likes of Merhamet, Magnificent Century, Matter of Respect and Fi.

Yasemin's 12-episode stint on Strike Back is her first role on British and American TV and after a string of captivating performances, we're sure it won't be the last.

Strike Back: Vengence continues on Sky One at until the series finale on April 17th while all previous episodes are available to stream via Sky On Demand and Now TV.