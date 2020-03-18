Some Arsenal fans buzzing over journalist's comments on midfielder

Guillem Balague says Santi Cazorla would consider working as a coach with Mikel Arteta.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague says Santi Cazorla would consider a return to Arsenal in a coaching role alongside Mikel Arteta.

Cazorla and Arteta played in central midfield together during Arsene Wenger's reign in charge and Balague said on his YouTube channel that the former would potentially work under the latter on the coaching staff in north London.

Balague said: "It's interesting because I spoke to Santi not so long ago and he hasn't renewed his contract with Villarreal which finishes at the end of the season. Basically what may happen, he wants two more years playing. Two more years.

"Going back to Arsenal with Arteta is something that I think he will consider as a coach. I asked him about it, he said yes, he will consider as a coach when he retires but he wants to play for two more years. I tell you what, Mikel Arteta and Cazorla together, really good friends first of all but really good special minds of football.”

There were no shortage of Arsenal fans on Twitter, starved of actual football action at the moment, who reacted gleefully to the comments from Balague.

Cazorla always was a cult hero at Arsenal for his technical ability on both feet, tenacious attitude and sharp brain and deserves great credit for how he resurrected his career after a foot injury.

It's fair to say that many Gunners on Twitter want to see Cazorla back in tandem with Arteta at the club, looking to guide the Gunners back to the peak of English football.

We've put together some of the best reaction to the comments from Twitter.

