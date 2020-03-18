Quick links

Arsenal

Some Arsenal fans buzzing over journalist's comments on midfielder

Sam Preston
Santi Cazorla of Villarreal in action during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and Girona FC at Estadio de la Ceramica on August 31, 2018 in Villareal, Spain.
Guillem Balague says Santi Cazorla would consider working as a coach with Mikel Arteta.

Santi Cazorla of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016 in London, England.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague says Santi Cazorla would consider a return to Arsenal in a coaching role alongside Mikel Arteta.

Cazorla and Arteta played in central midfield together during Arsene Wenger's reign in charge and Balague said on his YouTube channel that the former would potentially work under the latter on the coaching staff in north London.

 

Balague said: "It's interesting because I spoke to Santi not so long ago and he hasn't renewed his contract with Villarreal which finishes at the end of the season. Basically what may happen, he wants two more years playing. Two more years.

"Going back to Arsenal with Arteta is something that I think he will consider as a coach. I asked him about it, he said yes, he will consider as a coach when he retires but he wants to play for two more years. I tell you what, Mikel Arteta and Cazorla together, really good friends first of all but really good special minds of football.”

Santi Cazorla and Mikel Arteta of Arsenal before the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on August 18, 2012 in London, England.

There were no shortage of Arsenal fans on Twitter, starved of actual football action at the moment, who reacted gleefully to the comments from Balague.

Cazorla always was a cult hero at Arsenal for his technical ability on both feet, tenacious attitude and sharp brain and deserves great credit for how he resurrected his career after a foot injury.

It's fair to say that many Gunners on Twitter want to see Cazorla back in tandem with Arteta at the club, looking to guide the Gunners back to the peak of English football.

We've put together some of the best reaction to the comments from Twitter.

 

