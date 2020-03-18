Skye isolation homes for rent attract storm of controversy on Twitter - "this is disgusting"

Recently, concerned Skye residents have criticised advertisements for isolation homes.

The public is being given frequent updates regarding the current situation, with many places closing their doors following government guidelines.

In a recent statement, Boris Johnson asserted: "We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

We have all been warned to avoid any non-essential contact, and of course, this has resulted in a range of closures. Fast food restaurants like McDonald's are operating strictly as takeaways, ensuring eat-in areas are off-limits, while popular takeaway restaurants are delivering food by designated drop-off spot methods to avoid unnecessary contact.

Similarly, the social venues the PM speaks of are shutting their doors temporarily. In these times, we are all encouraged to be respectful and mindful of others, with many events also being postponed for safety reasons.

However, the measures being undertaken by some haven't exactly been praised...

Skye isolation homes advertised

As reported by The Herald Scotland, a Scottish landlord has advertised a range of properties to rent on the Isle of Skye as the ideal places to protect loved ones in the face of the current pandemic.

He is offering 'isolation rents' setting customers back more than £3,000 per month.

The same source outlines that former solider Ben Greer, who is letting the properties, has said staying there will minimise the risk of contracting coronavirus. Those who choose to take up the offer will have towels changed weekly, be given cleaning kits and have a food delivery service (food not covered by rent).

The Herald includes some of the listing description, outlining: “I am an ex-Royal Air Force Chinook Helicopter Crewman having served six operational front line tours of Afghanistan. I understand what an emergency is and will go as far as it takes to mitigate transmission of the current threat... My team are in the process of being trained in Personal Protective Equipment and cleaning processes so as to minimise the risk of transmission of Covid-19."

Continued: “I cannot guarantee that you won’t get the virus here, but I can say that the risks are severely cut to a minimum and that we will use all available powers to deliver a sanitised and procedurally safe environment.”

Customers are tested on arrival. However, charging upwards of £100-per-person-per-night has caused many to slam the landlord's tactics.

A Scottish landlord has launched a bid to attract those worried about the #Coronavirus pandemic to ‘isolation rents’ on the Isle of Skye - for a fee of more than £3,000 per month https://t.co/U6W4kr6lZL — HeraldScotland (@heraldscotland) March 18, 2020

The public blasts Skye isloation homes on Twitter

A number of outraged individuals have flocked to Twitter to criticise the service being advertised, arguing that it is shameless profiteering.

Check out a selection of tweets:

£700 per person per week - minimum one month's stay to 'isolate on Skye'. This is disgusting. https://t.co/xzIvnP70Ki — Keith MacKenzie (@KeithMacKenzie1) March 17, 2020

This should be made illegal.https://t.co/xSYAQbiVVM — Norma Ballingall (@Balr0g) March 17, 2020

This is a disgrace. Sheer profiteering from the ongoing misery. https://t.co/mJmDYlS7k0 — Chris Dwyer (@ChrisGDwyer) March 17, 2020

Several disgusted Skye folk have sent me this ad - a blatant attempt to exploit the Highlands & cash in on the coronavirus situation. So naff. https://t.co/WpdJOztHfO — Lesley Riddoch (@LesleyRiddoch) March 17, 2020

A fellow resident of Skye has just self isolated himself from the Skye population by nastily profiteering with Coronavirus self isolation technique. £700 per person per week, min booking 1 month

Meanwhile everyone else is offering help to the vulnerablehttps://t.co/gE8VidLZle — ColliesandCakes (@ColliesandCakes) March 17, 2020

