Sky pundit raves over Leeds ace he says is Championship's best player

Former Leeds defender Danny Mills has tipped Whites duo Ben White and Kalvin Phillips to be in England's squad for the rearranged Euro 2021 tournament.

The summer showpiece was officially moved back yesterday and that decision should hand the uncapped pair a greater chance to force their way into Gareth Southgate's plans.

On Sky Sports News, as per Yorkshire Evening Post, Mills said: "Kalvin Phillips is not a million miles away and he might have been getting a call up. There isn't a great deal of English holding midfield players at the moment in good form. Kalvin will be playing Premier League football next season, he has been the best player in the Championship by far.

"So after a season in the Premier League, he will be in the England squad. The Euros were a little bit too early for him but after another season I cannot see him not being in the squad in 2021. Ben White has been the best defender in the Championship this season. I have got him in the Euros next season. He has been superb, he is good on the ball, he's a good defender."

Phillips and White both play in positions where England need stronger options. The fourth centre back spot looked open, with Harry Maguire, John Stones and Joe Gomez the only ones likely locked in.

In holding midfield, neither Harry Winks or Declan Rice have fully convinced. The key for White and Phillips to prove themselves in the top flight now.

That was the question mark hanging over Jack Grealish and he has elevated his status by taking the Premier League by storm.

Phillips and White would need to do the same to underline their England credentials, but there's no doubting that the extra year to impress gives them a far greater chance.