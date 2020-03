Is Save Me renewed for season 3? Fans hope Sky Atlantic crime thriller will return soon!

Season 2 of Sky Atlantic's Save Me is right around the corner but will there be a third season following suit?

While most major British TV dramas find their way onto the BBC, ITV or Channel 4, it's always worth remembering that Sky Atlantic also boasts some of the most critically acclaimed shows on TV.

One of the most high-profile additions in recent years has been Save Me, the brainchild of Lennie James.

According to the Radio Times, series 1 of the crime thriller became the most-watched box set on Sky TV with over 700,000 fans binging their way through the series when it launched in February and March of 2018.

Unsurprisingly, a second season was quickly ordered up but is there any news beyond that for a possible third season?

FILMING LOCATIONS: Sky’s Save Me explores streets of London

Save Me on Sky Atlantic

Save Me tells the story of Nelson 'Nelly' Rowe. We see immediately that he lives a turbulent life with him being a serial womaniser but his world is turned upside down when he is suddenly arrested by police on the suspicion of kidnapping his own 13-year-old daughter, Jody.

Despite not seeing his daughter for over 10 years, Nelly takes it on himself to discover her whereabouts and bring her home.

In doing so, he becomes involved in a world of crime and intrigue that is far from his normal comfort zone.

Will there be a season 3?

At the time of writing, Save Me has not yet been renewed for a third season.

The most obvious reason for this is that season 2 has not even released yet.

Sky will no doubt want to take a look at season 2 viewing figures before confirming a third season and, on top of that, the ending of season 2 may not allow for a third series.

We have season 2 to get through first

Before we learn more about the fate of Save Me season 3, we have to get through the show's second series first.

The new season will be releasing on April 3rd, 2020 and is expected to contain a total of six more episodes.

Season 2 was announced in March 2018, after the first season had aired. This is arguably the best way of going about the show's renewal as confirming a third season would give fans a sense of security that the characters in the show would mostly come out ok.

Season 2 of Save Me, also being dubbed Save Me Too, is to release on April 1st, 2020 on Sky Atlantic with the full boxset also expected to hit Sky On Demand and the streaming service Now TV.