Reported Leicester and Watford target will cost £45m, record transfer fee required

Premier League duo Leicester City and Watford reportedly want to sign Gonzalo Plata from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

Sporting Lisbon are not going to let Gonzalo Plata go on the cheap with the Leicester City and Watford target unavailable for a penny less than his £45 million release clause, according to Record.

The Primeira Liga giants can be a rather uncomfortable bedfellow in the transfer market. Just ask Manchester United.

After weeks of drawn-out negotiations that must have felt like pulling teeth for vice-chairman Ed Woodward, the Old Trafford side finally agreed to meet Sporting’s demands as their desperation to land Bruno Fernandes took over.

So Leicester and Watford must have known that agreeing a deal for Plata was going to be far from easy.

The Sun (15 March, page 60) reported that the Premier League duo were hopeful that £20 million would be enough to tempt Sporting into selling one of South America’s most exciting young talents.

But, as Record puts it, it is a case of £45 million or nothing. The Lisbon giants know that they have a star on their hands and they are determined to make sure they are appropriately reimbursed for the Ecuadorian wonderkid's services.

A £45 million fee would require Leicester and Watford to smash their transfer records, eclipsing the sums the Premier League duo paid for Youri Tielemans and Ismaila Sarr respectively.

And considering that Plata has just 11 games, one goal and one assist for Sporting Lisbon’s first-team under his belt, The Foxes and The Hornets will have to decide whether this is a risk worth taking.