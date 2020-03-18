Quick links

Reported Leicester and Watford target will cost £45m, record transfer fee required

Danny Owen
Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Monday 9th March 2020.
Premier League duo Leicester City and Watford reportedly want to sign Gonzalo Plata from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

Gonzalo Plata of Sporting CP during the Liga NOS match between Sporting CP and Boavista FC at Estadio Jose Alvalade on February 23, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Sporting Lisbon are not going to let Gonzalo Plata go on the cheap with the Leicester City and Watford target unavailable for a penny less than his £45 million release clause, according to Record.

The Primeira Liga giants can be a rather uncomfortable bedfellow in the transfer market. Just ask Manchester United.

After weeks of drawn-out negotiations that must have felt like pulling teeth for vice-chairman Ed Woodward, the Old Trafford side finally agreed to meet Sporting’s demands as their desperation to land Bruno Fernandes took over.

 

So Leicester and Watford must have known that agreeing a deal for Plata was going to be far from easy.

The Sun (15 March, page 60) reported that the Premier League duo were hopeful that £20 million would be enough to tempt Sporting into selling one of South America’s most exciting young talents.

But, as Record puts it, it is a case of £45 million or nothing. The Lisbon giants know that they have a star on their hands and they are determined to make sure they are appropriately reimbursed for the Ecuadorian wonderkid's services.

Gonzalo Plata of Sporting CP in action during the Liga NOS match between Sporting CP and CD Aves at Estadio de Alvalade on March 08, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal.

A £45 million fee would require Leicester and Watford to smash their transfer records, eclipsing the sums the Premier League duo paid for Youri Tielemans and Ismaila Sarr respectively.

And considering that Plata has just 11 games, one goal and one assist for Sporting Lisbon’s first-team under his belt, The Foxes and The Hornets will have to decide whether this is a risk worth taking.

Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador and Alessandro Tripaldelli of Italy battle for the ball during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Third Place Play-Off match between Italy and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

