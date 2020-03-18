Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: What insider has said about Mourinho's training sessions at Spurs

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are the only London side in the Premier League who are still in training.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

According to the London Evening Standard, an insider has told them that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho’s training sessions have been ‘sensible’ given the current circumstances.

Tottenham are the only London side still in training in the Premier League, and questions have been raised over their approach.

An executive at a London rival is said to be stunned that Tottenham’s players are still going into Hotspur Way.

 

But Mourinho has reportedly tailored his sessions to minimise the risk of the coronavirus spreading.

Spurs are limiting physical contact in their drills and encouraging players to keep a distance away from each other.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur at Red Bull Arena on March 10,...

Tottenham are prepping for the campaign to restart in April, which is what the Premier League are currently hoping for.

But that date does seem extremely optimistic and Spurs could be facing a long wait until they play their next game, like the rest of the clubs in English league football.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch