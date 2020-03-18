Report: What insider has said about Mourinho's training sessions at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are the only London side in the Premier League who are still in training.

According to the London Evening Standard, an insider has told them that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho’s training sessions have been ‘sensible’ given the current circumstances.

Tottenham are the only London side still in training in the Premier League, and questions have been raised over their approach.

An executive at a London rival is said to be stunned that Tottenham’s players are still going into Hotspur Way.

But Mourinho has reportedly tailored his sessions to minimise the risk of the coronavirus spreading.

Spurs are limiting physical contact in their drills and encouraging players to keep a distance away from each other.

Tottenham are prepping for the campaign to restart in April, which is what the Premier League are currently hoping for.

But that date does seem extremely optimistic and Spurs could be facing a long wait until they play their next game, like the rest of the clubs in English league football.