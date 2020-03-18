Report: West Brom make decision which could have big impact on Leeds United

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are both fighting for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

According to the Express and Star, West Bromwich Albion have decided that they will urge the Championship to finish the season, which Leeds United will surely back up.

The EFL board are due to meet today, as they discuss the future of the league, with Albion officials set to argue that the campaign should be played to a finish.

The Baggies’ opinion will surely be welcomed by Leeds, who are fighting for promotion with them.

West Brom and Leeds currently occupy the top two spots in the Championship, and are heavy favourites to go up to the Premier League.

If the season was totally voided it would be a disaster for Leeds and the Baggies.

But it seems that West Brom are prepared to fight their corner, as the EFL meet to discuss a plan today.

Albion actually want the season finished by June 30th, which may require games to be played behind closed doors.

Although that is not an ideal scenario for anyone, West Brom and Leeds will surely be delighted if the Championship campaign does get played to a finish, as they both look to make returns to the top tier.