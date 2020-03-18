Report: Tottenham still want Premier League star despite missing out in January

Jose Mourinho badly needs a new striker so could Spurs finally land Chelsea's rejuvinated targetman Olivier Giroud in the summer?

Tottenham Hotspur are still hopeful of tying up a deal for Olivier Giroud with the January target set to leave Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer as things stand, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Two months ago, the winter window slammed shut with a French World Cup winner stuck in limbo. Try as they might, Spurs couldn’t come to an agreement with their London rivals over a veteran striker who would have comfortably filled a Harry Kane-shaped void in Jose Mourinho’s attack.

Giroud confirmed to Telefoot in February that he had held talks with Tottenham, only for Chelsea to block his move across the English capital.

Though with no agreement made over an extension to his current deal at Stamford Bridge, a one-time Arsenal favourite could still end up at Tottenham eventually.

Corriere dello Sport report that Giroud is open to the idea of extending his decade-long stay in London, despite interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan and Lazio in his services.

A brilliant targetman at his most effective with his back to goal, Giroud coaxed the very best out of the likes of Mesut Ozil and Eden Hazard at Arsenal and Chelsea. Just imagine how Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn, not to mention an out-of-sorts Dele Alli, would benefit from his presence in the number nine role.

But, as Corriere dello Sport point out, Giroud’s relationship with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has improved considerably since January with the 33-year-old forcing his way back into the starting XI with goals against Everton and, of course, Spurs.

Suddenly, the prospect of a new contract at Chelsea doesn’t look so ludicrous.