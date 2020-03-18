Quick links

Report: Southampton are battling AC Milan to sign 11-goal forward this summer

Danny Owen
Southampton Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl celebrates with the fans during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton at Selhurst Park, London on Tuesday 21st January 2020.
Premier League outfit Southampton will have to fight off competition from Serie A giants to sign Ascoli targetman Gianluca Scamacca.

Gianluca Scamacca of Italy celebrates the 5th goal during the UEFA U21 European Championship Qualifier match between Italy and Armenia at Stadio Angelo Massimino on November 19, 2019 in...

Southampton are facing competition from Italian giants AC Milan as they battle to bring highly-rated striker Gianluca Scamacca to St Mary’s, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

After burning their fingers with a series of disastrous, big-money deals, it seems that The Saints are backing away from the Guido Carrillos and the Moi Elyounoussis of the world and once again embracing a transfer strategy that worked so brilliantly during the Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman eras.

 

21-year-old Scamacca, a centre-forward who plies his trade for Serie B outfit Ascoli, feels like a throwback to the times when Southampton were famed for their ability to unearth gems in unlikely places.

Unfortunately, however, they are not the only club who have been impressed by this Rome-born, 6ft 5ins giant.

Scamacca is also a target for seven-time European champions AC Milan, according to TMW, after netting 11 times in 25 games for Ascoli this season.

Gianluca Scamacca of Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC during the Italian Serie B 2019

With Champions League football and mega-money signings a distant memory for the Rossoneri, Milan too have put plenty of emphasis on snapping up promising young talents with a high re-sale value. Recent signings Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer and Alexis Saelemaekers all arrived at the San Siro aged 21 or under.

A former PSV and Sassuolo youngster, Southampton have been sending scouts to Italy in order to watch U21 international Scamacca in action. It remains to be seen, however, whether the pull of Milan will prove to be just too strong.

Gianluca Scamacca of Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC during the Italian Serie B 2019

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

